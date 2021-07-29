Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MYE opened at $21.33 on Thursday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $769.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

