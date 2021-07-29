CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a C$16.31 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$23.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.59.

AEGXF opened at $16.11 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

