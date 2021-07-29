Chronologic Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $168,556.62 and $12.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,399,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,951 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

