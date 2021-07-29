China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of China Online Education Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

NYSE COE opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of -0.81. China Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $91.64 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in China Online Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in China Online Education Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 331,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in China Online Education Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,124,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in China Online Education Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

