China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 88.1% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CIADY traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.12. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $66.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

