Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $89.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,471.50, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,529. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1,080.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Chewy by 439.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

