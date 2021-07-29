Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.85 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share.

Chemed stock traded down $23.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $457.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,511. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed has a 1 year low of $417.41 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total transaction of $388,937.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

