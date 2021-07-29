Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Update

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 22,700.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Charter Hall Group has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

