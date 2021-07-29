Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $736.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $736.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $756.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

CHTR stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $719.97. 11,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $554.26 and a 12 month high of $749.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $705.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,523 shares of company stock worth $18,162,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

