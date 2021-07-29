Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.800-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.92.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

