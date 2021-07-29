Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
LON CEG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,663. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
About Challenger Energy Group
