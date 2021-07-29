Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON CEG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.80 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,663. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

