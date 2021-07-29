CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.
GIB stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.44. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
