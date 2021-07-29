CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

GIB stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.44. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.64. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

