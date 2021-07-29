CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Trading 0.2% Higher

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 116,112 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 33,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.