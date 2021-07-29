CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$1.66 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.
CEU stock opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52.
In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 over the last three months.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
