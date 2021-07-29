CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$1.66 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.46.

CEU stock opened at C$1.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million. Analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1307927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total value of C$96,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,004,912 shares in the company, valued at C$3,909,578.40. Also, Director John Michael Hooks bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025 over the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

