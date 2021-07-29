Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Price Up 10.7% After Earnings Beat

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price rose 10.7% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.30 and last traded at $69.13. Approximately 3,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $8,720,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.