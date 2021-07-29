Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.32. 14,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,592,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

