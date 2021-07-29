Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Down 88.5% in July

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the June 30th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CJPRY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,203. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.37. Central Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

