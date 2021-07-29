Central Garden & Pet (CENT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.420- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.