CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 96.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320,853 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,632,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 86,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,302,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,847 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,844,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,721,000 after purchasing an additional 568,167 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

