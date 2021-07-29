Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 261997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of £69.67 million and a PE ratio of -59.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

