Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) vs. Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Head to Head Comparison

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

50.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82 Viper Energy Partners 0 1 10 0 2.91

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.24%. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $17.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.61 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.10 Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 10.88 -$192.30 million $0.28 62.64

Viper Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viper Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -1.76% -6.34% -3.07% Viper Energy Partners -19.77% -0.01% -0.01%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Cenovus Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.