Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 8.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.35 and last traded at $73.30. 25,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,317,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 560,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

