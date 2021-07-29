CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 22.2% Over Last 7 Days

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $15,823.41 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CCUniverse has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006157 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000812 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

