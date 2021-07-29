CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

NASDAQ:CBTX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,818. CBTX has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. CBTX had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CBTX by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CBTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CBTX by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBTX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, agricultural loans, and treasury services, as well as online banking services.

