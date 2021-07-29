CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Critical Review

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CBM Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.32%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 23.66% 8.36% 1.08%

Volatility & Risk

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.12 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $86.96 million 2.82 $20.09 million $1.68 13.05

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats CBM Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts. It also provides commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage, as well as consumer and credit card lending products; loans for farm land, farm equipment, and livestock; operating loans for seeds, fertilizers, and feeds; home improvement loans; and loans for autos, trucks, recreational vehicles, and motorcycles. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate loans, such as operation lines of credit and machinery purchase loans. Further, it provides automated teller machine services; and online banking, remote deposit capture or electronic deposit processing, merchant credit card, and mobile banking services; and electronic transaction origination, such as wire and automated clearing house file transmittal services. As of February 10, 2021, the company operated through 30 offices. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Archbold, Ohio.

