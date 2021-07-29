Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $211.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $130.21 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

