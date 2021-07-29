Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma forecasts that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Shares of Carvana stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.98. 2,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,103. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.52 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.64. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $148.49 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.30, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,501,821 shares of company stock worth $436,735,244 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.