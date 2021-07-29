Carter’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

CRI stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.76. 6,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $76.01 and a 52-week high of $116.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

