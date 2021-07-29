Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.90 billion-$20.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.35 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.47.

CARR opened at $51.57 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $52.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

