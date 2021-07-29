Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

