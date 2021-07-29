CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $214,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $190,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,381 shares of company stock worth $1,407,959. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 31,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,060. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

