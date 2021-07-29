Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.45. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -127.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

