Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,451 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after acquiring an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK stock opened at $18.12 on Thursday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.