Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 2,711 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1,426.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

