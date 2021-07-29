Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 75.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COKE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $399.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.70. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.50 and a 12 month high of $460.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

