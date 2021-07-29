Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vontier were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 15,627.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,439 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 290.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $6,147,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vontier by 268.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after purchasing an additional 508,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 51.4% during the first quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 1,325,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,136,000 after purchasing an additional 450,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

