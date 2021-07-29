Captrust Financial Advisors Has $175,000 Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2,651.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The ODP were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in The ODP during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The ODP during the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The ODP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The ODP by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $963,635. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

