Captrust Financial Advisors Has $172,000 Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,686 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,505,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,650,000 after buying an additional 111,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,809,037 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $155,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLD opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

