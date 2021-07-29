Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 16,854 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ADERU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,916,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,072,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADERU opened at $10.17 on Thursday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

