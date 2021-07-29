Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.51. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 619,133 shares trading hands.

CS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.89.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.4890875 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total value of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 817,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,644,536. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

