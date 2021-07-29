Capital One Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of W. P. Carey in a report released on Sunday, July 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.76. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for W. P. Carey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $80.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

