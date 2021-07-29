Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 768.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 152,634 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 408.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 133,248 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 29,306 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 650,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,948,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.