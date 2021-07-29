Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $246,000 in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $62,000.

Shares of VMBS opened at $53.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

