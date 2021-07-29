Cape ANN Savings Bank Has $6.28 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cape ANN Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,449 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.27. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.71 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

