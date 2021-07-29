Cancom (ETR:COK) PT Set at €60.00 by Warburg Research

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.86 ($72.77).

ETR COK opened at €51.24 ($60.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. Cancom has a 12 month low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 12 month high of €57.25 ($67.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €49.84.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

