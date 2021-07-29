Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Canadian Solar stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $67.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

