Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 293.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.23. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

