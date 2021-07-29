Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes $4.82 Million Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 136,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WLL opened at $47.97 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.09.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

