Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $122.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.