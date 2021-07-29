Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $5.57 Million in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.32% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRRK opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.10. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

